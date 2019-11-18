Chaos engineering platform improves Kubernetes container reliability

Kubernetes is one of the leading choices for container users, but its benefits of scalability and abstraction also lead to increased complexity, which can make companies reluctant to deploy the technology.

Chaos engineering platform Gremlin is launching support for Kubernetes -- Docker support was launched last year -- so engineers can now use Gremlin to automate the process of identifying and targeting Kubernetes primitives such as nodes and pods, to find issues that can prove difficult to pinpoint at a given moment.

The platform lets users simulate attacks so they can identify, target, and experiment on Kubernetes objects in order to proactively identify weaknesses. Gremlin users configuring a network attack can also select which parts of the Kubernetes services' traffic they want to disrupt, enabling them to learn more about their systems' behavior under stress.

This ability to seamlessly run experiments on Kubernetes infrastructure via Gremlin's intuitive user-interface should help site reliability engineering (SRE) and DevOps teams to simulate the types of real-world failures that can often prove unpredictable and expensive. This will help increase confidence in Kubernetes overall, leading to more seamless migration and adoption.

"Kubernetes is becoming the default way to build highly scalable applications at many large enterprises," says Matthew Fornaciari, CTO and co-founder of Gremlin. "Our goal is to provide SRE and DevOps teams that are building and deploying modern applications with the tools and processes necessary to understand how their systems handle failure, before that failure has the chance to impact customers and business."

You can find out more and request a demo on the Gremlin site.

Image credit: kentoh/Depositphotos.com