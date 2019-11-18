Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit makes Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller even better for disabled gamers

For most people, playing a video game is as easy as picking up a controller. Unfortunately, there are some folks out there that cannot hold a typical gamepad due to disability. For a long time, people with disabilities were forced to either not play video games or struggle with what was available.

These days, however, the gaming market is more thoughtful regarding the less-able. A great example of this is Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller -- a special device designed to make gaming a reality for disabled people. Today, Logitech G is taking things further with its Adaptive Gaming Kit -- a brilliant add-on to Microsoft's offering. For this new product, Logitech even consulted with AbleGamers -- a charity focused on inclusion in gaming.

"Compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller (XAC), the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit lets gamers play the way that’s most suitable for them by providing a set of controls that are easily configured to a wide variety of use cases. It features a large assortment of buttons and triggers with gaming-grade components for performance and durability, manufactured to the highest standard, at a price point that is far more accessible than what is on the market today," says Logitech.

The company further says, "The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit includes three small buttons and three large buttons that feature gaming-grade mechanical switches. It also includes four light touch buttons, two variable trigger controls, configurable game mats with a hook and loop system, and custom labels and velcro ties."

Steve Spohn, chief operations officer, AbleGamers, provides the following statement.

The goal of AbleGamers is to find a way for people with varying abilities to play video games. Everyone's needs are different, and the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit delivers a wide range of configuration options to make gaming a possibility for all. We appreciated the opportunity to work closely with Logitech G on the design of this kit and look forward to continuing our partnership in the future.

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit can be had here now for $99.99. If you know a disabled gamer, this would make a really cool Christmas gift. Keep in mind, however, you will also need the Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller. It also costs $99.99 and can be purchased here.