Satechi launches 2-in-1 aluminum USB-C stand and hub for Apple Mac mini

No Comments

When it first came out in 2005, the diminutive Mac mini was a game-changing computer. Sure, it was woefully under-powered, but never before could you buy a Mac for $499. It truly allowed any consumer to jump into the Apple desktop world -- something previously reserved for those with large bank accounts.

While the newest Mac mini (introduced in 2018) is still small and fairly affordable, the $499 starting price is long gone. Instead, it now costs a minimum of $799 to get a Mac. Sigh. Sadly, even with a higher price, one of the most glaring issues to plague the Mac mini in 2005 is still an issue 14 years later -- there are no front ports! Apple chose to hide all the connectors on the rear -- the company often chooses form over function. Thankfully, the new 2-in-1 Mac mini stand and hub from Satechi solves this problem while retaining the elegant design.

"The first of its kind stand and hub elevates and transforms the Mac Mini into a powerful and surprisingly compact workstation that lets users get the most of valuable desk space. Satechi’s stand and hub features a sleek, elegant design that feels like a natural extension to the Mac Mini. Its patent pending design uses a single Type-C connection to function both as a stand and a USB hub with six expansion ports," says Satechi.

The company further says, "Satechi’s hub and stand solution expands the capabilities and functionality of the Mac Mini. It includes a USB-C data port, three USB 3.0 ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack port for convenient access to essential peripherals. Its also equipped with built-in air vents to help regulate temperature and encourage airflow when connecting multiple devices to the Mac Mini."

Believe it or not, despite its beautiful design and usefulness, the Satechi Type-C Aluminum Stand and Hub for the 2018 Mac mini is reasonably priced at just $79.99. Quite frankly, it is a product that pretty much any owner of Apple's newest Mac mini should take a look at. If you want your own, you can buy it here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Satechi launches 2-in-1 aluminum USB-C stand and hub for Apple Mac mini

DuckDuckGo launches Smarter Encryption feature in its extensions and apps

Increased use of software bots opens up security risks

Security companies and domestic violence organizations join in Coalition Against Stalkerware

Millions of smartphones could be vulnerable to Android camera hack

New solution uses the cloud to simplify identity management

Microsoft lends its support to DNS over HTTPS to boost user privacy

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 November 2019 Update is available now -- here's how to get it

57 Comments

Consumers favor subscription apps over one-off purchases

26 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana for some users

24 Comments

Microsoft is blocking the Windows 10 November 2019 Update on systems with certain Realtek Bluetooth drivers

13 Comments

Quick, Windows and Linux users! Intel is removing BIOS updates and drivers for older hardware

13 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.