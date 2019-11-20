IT professionals are still keen to embrace the cloud

Of organizations with on-premise data centers, 88 percent plan on moving at least some of their workloads to the cloud, managed hosting or co-location in the next three years.

This is one of the findings of a new State of IT Infrastructure Management report from data center and cloud solutions firm INAP, which also finds 38 percent of IT professionals expect to see a reduction in their on-premise workloads by 2022.

The main reasons for this shift are to increase network performance (42 percent), improve scalability (41 percent), improve resiliency/availability (41 percent) and improve security (37 percent).

"The role of the IT professional is changing, and for the second consecutive year, they are making it known that they want to lead digital transformation initiatives," says Jennifer Curry, INAP's SVP of global cloud services. "The results show IT professionals would much rather spend their time assessing their systems for outsourcing (cloud readiness) or designing complex multi-service environments rather than performing routine tasks which can be easily outsourced, such as monitoring their infrastructure. These activities would have a larger business impact and add more value to their organization, so IT leaders should use this as a wake-up call and figure out how to adjust their strategies accordingly."

Additional findings are that roughly seven out of 10 organizations (69 percent) already power workloads on more than one platform. Among those who host in the cloud or with managed hosting providers, only 32 percent exclusively use one type of hosted environment.

IT leaders and professionals remain frustrated, and increasingly believe that the time spent on routine upkeep is holding them back (59 percent). But concerns about their team size or headcount are not the driving factor for this frustration. A majority of IT pros (72 percent) feel their in-house IT teams are large enough to successfully execute their IT infrastructure strategy.

Image credit: tomwang/depositphotos.com