IT professionals are still keen to embrace the cloud

No Comments

Cloud growth arrow

Of organizations with on-premise data centers, 88 percent plan on moving at least some of their workloads to the cloud, managed hosting or co-location in the next three years.

This is one of the findings of a new State of IT Infrastructure Management report from data center and cloud solutions firm INAP, which also finds 38 percent of IT professionals expect to see a reduction in their on-premise workloads by 2022.

The main reasons for this shift are to increase network performance (42 percent), improve scalability (41 percent), improve resiliency/availability (41 percent) and improve security (37 percent).

"The role of the IT professional is changing, and for the second consecutive year, they are making it known that they want to lead digital transformation initiatives," says Jennifer Curry, INAP's SVP of global cloud services. "The results show IT professionals would much rather spend their time assessing their systems for outsourcing (cloud readiness) or designing complex multi-service environments rather than performing routine tasks which can be easily outsourced, such as monitoring their infrastructure. These activities would have a larger business impact and add more value to their organization, so IT leaders should use this as a wake-up call and figure out how to adjust their strategies accordingly."

Additional findings are that roughly seven out of 10 organizations (69 percent) already power workloads on more than one platform. Among those who host in the cloud or with managed hosting providers, only 32 percent exclusively use one type of hosted environment.

IT leaders and professionals remain frustrated, and increasingly believe that the time spent on routine upkeep is holding them back (59 percent). But concerns about their team size or headcount are not the driving factor for this frustration. A majority of IT pros (72 percent) feel their in-house IT teams are large enough to successfully execute their IT infrastructure strategy.

You can find out more on the INAP blog.

Image credit: tomwang/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Awair Element smart Wi-Fi air quality monitor now available

TeamViewer 15 rolls out quietly, improves audio transmission quality but little else

Third-party access management leaves organizations exposed

IT professionals are still keen to embrace the cloud

Microsoft rolls out Gmail, Google Drive and Google Calendar integrations to Outlook.com

Transport, legal and banking sectors hardest hit by cyberattacks

Is legal advice via AI a good idea?

Most Commented Stories

Consumers favor subscription apps over one-off purchases

26 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana for some users

24 Comments

Microsoft lends its support to DNS over HTTPS to boost user privacy

14 Comments

Quick, Windows and Linux users! Intel is removing BIOS updates and drivers for older hardware

14 Comments

Microsoft is blocking the Windows 10 November 2019 Update on systems with certain Realtek Bluetooth drivers

13 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.