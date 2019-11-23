Microsoft delays Surface Earbuds until Spring 2020

If you were hoping to get your hands (or ears) on a pair of Microsoft's Surface Earbuds for Christmas, you're going to have to wait a little longer.

Originally pencilled in to launch before the end of the year, Microsoft's $249, AirPod-baiting wireless earphones have been delayed. The worldwide launch is now destined for spring 2020 according to a tweet by Panos Panay.

Taking to Twitter, Panay explained that a delay was necessary to ensure the best possible quality and experience for users. Although Microsoft’s chief product officer does not go into detail about the reason for pushing back the launch, it seems that the company was originally a little optimistic in its plan to get the Surface Earbuds out of the door in 2019.

Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time…sometimes more than we planned on. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020 #Surface — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) November 21, 2019

The Surface Earbuds were only unveiled last month, and it is not clear if the delay has come about because of a problem that has emerged, a change to the design, or because of production problems. Holding off the launch until spring means that the Surface Earbuds, Surface Neo and Surface Duo will now all appear in 2020.