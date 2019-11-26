HyperX launches Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard

If you are a serious PC gamer, a mechanical keyboard is definitely a product worth your attention. While it won't magically make you better at games, it should outperform whatever cheap membrane keyboard you are using now. Even for non-gaming activities, such as typing, some people prefer a mechanical model.

There are tons of mechanical keyboards on the market these days, making it hard for consumers to pick the right one. My advice? Stick with a reputable brand, and if you aren't sure which key color to go for (maybe it is a gift for someone else) opt for red -- it is smooth and not noisy. Red switches are a good choice for someone that doesn't want to annoy other people in a home or office.

Today, HyperX launches such a keyboard. Called "Alloy Origins Core," it features red switches and is made by a very trusted company -- HyperX, which is Kingston's gaming brand. It has plenty of cool features too, such as RGB lighting and a removable USB cable -- the port on the keyboard is even USB-C. It is "tenkeyless" too, meaning there is no number pad on the right -- this can save space on your desk. Best of all, it is priced under $100.

"Alloy Origins Core maximizes desktop real estate with a space-saving tenkeyless layout for ultimate mouse movement. The keyboard features RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels to enhance gaming, day or night. For added durability, stability and flexibility, Alloy Origins Core is built with a full aircraft-grade aluminum body and the USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is detachable," says HyperX.

Kingston's gaming brand further says, "Alloy Origins Core features a Custom Game Mode, allowing users to choose which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning. Equipped with HyperX NGENUITY software, Alloy Origins Core offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects.1 With on-board memory, users may save up to three of their Alloy Origins Core profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. The keyboard also includes 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover."

Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX provides the following statement.

HyperX is excited to release the new Alloy Origins Core featuring HyperX red mechanical switches. The Alloy Origins Core was designed specifically for TKL keyboard fans, offering gamers a high-performance HyperX RGB tenkeyless keyboard option.

HyperX shares specifications below.

Keyboard Switch HyperX Switch Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects On board memory 3 profiles Connection type USB Type-C to USB Type-A Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key rollover N-key mode LED indicator Yes Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Key Switches Switch HyperX Red Switch Operation Style Linear Actuation Force 45g Key Travel Distance 1.8 mm Total Travel 3.8 mm Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million Cable Type Detachable, Braided Length 1.8 m Dimensions Width 360.0 mm Depth 132.5 mm Height 34.5 mm Weight (Keyboard and cable) 900 g

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available immediately. You can purchase it from Best Buy here now for $89.99. This should make a great Christmas gift for the gamer in your life.