Apple fails to stop class action lawsuit over problematic MacBook butterfly keyboards

Apple has failed in an attempt to block a class action lawsuit being brought against it by a customer who claimed the company concealed the problematic nature of the butterfly keyboard design used in MacBooks.

The proposed lawsuit not only alleges that Apple concealed the fact that MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air keyboards were prone to failure, but also that design defects left customers out of pocket because of Apple's failure to provide an effective fix.

Apple faced a great deal of criticism over the butterfly keyboard used in various MacBook laptops since 2015. Large numbers of keyboards suffered from sticky or unresponsive keys when small amounts of dust or debris ended up underneath them.

Customers were not only disappointed with the shocking failure rate, but also the fact that when Apple replaced broken keyboards, the replacements were of the same design -- one which many believe to be fundamentally flawed.

While Apple has said little about the keyboard problems users have faced, the firm's recently released 16-inch MacBook Pro features the Magic Keyboard. This ditches the seemingly problematic butterfly design in favor of a scissor mechanism.

