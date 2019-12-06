Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 (2004) Build 19037 and makes Windows PowerShell ISE a 'Feature on Demand'

We’ve already had one new Insider build for Windows 10 20H1 this week, Build 19035, but arriving in time for the weekend comes a second one.

Build 19037.1 is available for both Fast and Slow rings, and fixes a couple of additional issues.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean Microsoft is done…

Windows PowerShell ISE is now a Feature on Demand (installed by default), and you will see it in the list in Optional Features Settings.

Known issues are:



BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Some Insiders have reported when attempting to install recent builds, setup rolls back and returns error code 0xc1900101. In some cases, the update completes successfully on a subsequent attempt.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

Microsoft has received reports of the Optimize Drives app incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices.

