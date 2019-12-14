Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in Facebook Messenger

1 Comment

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in Facebook Messenger

It's that time of year again: time for a new Star Wars movie. Inevitably, this means there is lots of marketing and a lot of tie-ins, and Facebook is never one to miss out on a trend.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker  is here, and as such Facebook Messenger is getting something of a Star Wars makeover, with new themes, reactions, stickers and augmented reality effects. Facebook says that they are "limited-edition Messenger features" -- so move quickly, you must.

See also:

The new Messenger features come as a result of Facebook working with Disney, and it gives users the chance to express themselves using characters from both sides of the Force. It's all good fun and a great way to celebrate the release of the final instalment in the Skywalker saga.

In addition to stickers and a theme (which you can access by tapping the name at the top of a message thread and selecting the theme option), there are also augmented reality effects which you can use to enhance your chats. Facebook says:

We've also teamed up with Disney to create limited-edition AR effects that will have you feeling like you're a part of the galactic action when you're making Messenger video calls and taking photos using the Messenger camera. First, jump into hyperspace and travel to a whole new world with the Lightspeed Effect. Then, you’ll be able to see yourself as part of the Resistance, gliding through the galaxies in Poe Dameron's X-Wing with the Cockpit Effect. And don’t forget about the battle of the Dark vs. Light side of the Force! Now, you can use the Dark vs. Light Effect to choose your side.

Enjoy!

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft reveals a new Windows logo and scores of redesigned icons

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in Facebook Messenger

Google slaps blocks on some Linux web browsers

Microsoft now lets you make calls from your PC

What Google's focus on web frameworks means for front-end development [Q&A]

Best Windows 10 apps this week

The top 20 passwords that you shouldn't be using

Most Commented Stories

Zorin OS 15.1 Linux distro is ready to replace Microsoft's dying Windows 7 on your PC

61 Comments

Microsoft is about to start aggressively advertising Windows 10 to Windows 7 stragglers

35 Comments

Linux users get an early Christmas gift -- Microsoft Teams

13 Comments

Beware fake recruiters bearing gifts!

11 Comments

Amazon is getting free access to NHS medical data

9 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.