Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-sixty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to introduce functionality in upcoming versions of Windows 10 to improve the installation of optional drivers. Windows Update will highlight optional updates, including drivers, going forward.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Messenger (Beta)

Facebook is rolling out an Electron-based new version of its Messenger application for Windows 10. The new Messenger version moves the app closer to the Android and iOS versions; as such, new functionality such as dark and light themes, message deletion, or new emoticons are introduced in the application.

The new Messenger is only available as a 64-bit application.

Windows Feature Experience Pack

Microsoft released the Windows Feature Experience Pack application this week. It has no (visible) functionality yet and Microsoft provides no information on its functionality either.

It appears to be linked to the recent separation of the system and shell development teams. Once installed, a new entry is visible on the about page of the Settings application.

New Windows 10 themes

Notable updates

Windows Terminal application update introduces search functionality and retro-effects.