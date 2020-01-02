JPMorgan to ban third-party fintech platforms from accessing customer passwords

No Comments

JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase is to enforce stricter security measures, banning third-party fintech apps from accessing customer passwords.

The existing method of data sharing provides -- with permission -- numerous apps with access to customers' bank accounts, but concerns have been voiced about the possible dangers. No timetable has been set out, but the American finance giant intends to use a token-based system that will provide third parties with access to "a narrow range of data in a secure form".

The move comes three years after chief executive Jamie Dimon issued a warning about the system that is currently being used and the fact that many people do not realize the level of access they give when signing up to privacy agreements.

In a shareholder letter back in 2016 he wrote: "Many third parties sell or trade information in a way customers may not understand, and the third parties, quite often, are doing it for their own economic benefit -- not for the customer's".

Speaking to the Financial Times, Chase's head of digital, Bill Wallace, said that the organization was now looking to not only issue tokens for access to a limited amount of data, but also to get customers' passwords "out of the system". The system is already used by aggregator Yodlee in all of its interactions with Chase, and Wallace expresses his belief that the switch to tokens should neither deter customers from trying new platforms, nor prevent apps from providing services to them.

Image credit: Robson90 / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

JPMorgan to ban third-party fintech platforms from accessing customer passwords

Your life is worth more than a laptop

My favorite tech items of 2019

ProtonMail's ProtonCalendar beta is the 'first fully encrypted calendar app'

Netflix series and a Steam sale give Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a huge boost

Transcend JetFlash 910 USB flash drive is fast, durable, and elegant

How the cloud can help enterprises break free from vendor lock-in [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Sorry Microsoft, Apple's Windows 10 is the operating system we really want!

1011 Comments

How censorship in Silicon Valley is killing free speech

23 Comments

Amazon again brags about record-breaking holiday shopping sales

21 Comments

Gentoo-based Calculate Linux 20 now available for download

20 Comments

Transcend JetFlash 910 USB flash drive is fast, durable, and elegant

13 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.