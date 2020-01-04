Electronic Arts is banning some Linux gamers from Battlefield V

No Comments

Battlefield V

Some Linux gamers who are using Wine to play Battlefield V are finding themselves permanently banned from the game.

Player using the DXVK package are falling foul of Electronic Arts' anti-cheat system, seemingly because the DXVK Direct3D DLLs -- used to render 3D scenes in Wine -- are detected, for some reason, as being a cheat tool.

While annoying for those affected, the problem is not unheard of. As BleepingComputer notes, the DXVK project page itself issues a warning: "Manipulation of Direct3D libraries in multi-player games may be considered cheating and can get your account banned. This may also apply to single-player games with an embedded or dedicated multiplayer portion. Use at your own risk".

Complaints from gamers who have been hit with a ban can be found on the Lutris discussion forums. One banned player who contact Electronic Arts to find out what was going on received the following reply:

Hello,

Thank you for contacting us regarding the action that was taken on your account.

The action pertains to the following violation:

Promote, encourage or take part in any activity involving hacking, cracking, phishing, taking advantage of exploits or cheats and/or distribution of counterfeit software and/or virtual currency/items

After thoroughly investigating your account and concern, we found that your account was actioned correctly and will not remove this sanction from your account.

Thank you,

EA Terms of Service

It does not seem as though Electronic Arts is going to be willing to backtrack on its decisions meaning there could be growing number of unhappy Linux gamers.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Electronic Arts is banning some Linux gamers from Battlefield V

Error codes are coming to Chrome to help get to the bottom of Aw, Snap! messages

Apple will engrave poop (and other emojis) on your AirPods case for free

XFX leaks full details of AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card

Samsung announces Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite

Firefox 72 will let users delete data the browser collects about them

Foreign currency specialist Travelex suspends some services after cyber attack

Most Commented Stories

Sorry Microsoft, Apple's Windows 10 is the operating system we really want!

1025 Comments

How censorship in Silicon Valley is killing free speech

37 Comments

Apple says virtualization tools violate DMCA... but Corellium says the company is attacking jailbreaking

15 Comments

Transcend JetFlash 910 USB flash drive is fast, durable, and elegant

13 Comments

How to install GIMP on Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.