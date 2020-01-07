ARRIS unveils Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band AX6600 Mesh SURFboard mAX System

No Comments

Well, folks, with 2020, the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) revolution is truly here. At this point, no one should be buying an 802.11ac router, After all, you can score a nice Wi-Fi 6 router for under $100. Of course, for many larger homes, a single router simply isn't enough. Instead, mesh systems are all the rage these days. If you aren't familiar, mesh is when two or more access points are used together for a single network. Basically, it should give you better Wi-Fi range without needing to mess around with extenders other other clunky add-ons.

Today, ARRIS unveils its latest mesh system, and it uses the aforementioned Wi-Fi 6. The AX6600 Mesh SURFboard mAX System is tri-band and features up to 5500 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage. It features a Quad-core ARM-A7 Cortex processor and has optional Amazon Alexa support. Each access point features two Gigabit Ethernet ports -- one wan and one wan/lan. This means the unit that connects to the modem will only be able to connect to one other hardwired device, but the second unit can connect to two.

"The SURFboard mAX AX6600's advanced software makes it simple and convenient to manage the system’s powerful technology. Using Alexa, consumers can manage their SURFboard mAX system's guest Wi-Fi, pause and unpause Wi-Fi access, and schedule specific Wi-Fi access times. With Alexa's Wi-Fi Access feature, consumers can simply say: 'Alexa, pause the Wi-Fi for 30 minutes' or 'Alexa, turn off the Wi-Fi for Sarah' from compatible Alexa-enabled devices for easy voice control," says ARRIS.

ALSO READ: Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router has a big, beautiful color touchscreen

Evan Groat, senior vice president, Home Networks Retail Products Group explains, "SURFboard mAX represents the whole-home coverage and gigabit speeds that consumers expect from our flagship Wi-Fi portfolio in a new performance tier designed to meet the needs of an even greater range of consumers. Now, people upgrading their home network have a new, powerful and stylish option to support their ultra-high-definition 4K content, high-performance gaming, and connected lifestyle for years to come."

ARRIS will be selling the Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band AX6600 Mesh SURFboard mAX System in the second quarter of 2020. In other words, you pretty much have a minimum of three months to wait before it hits stores. With the release date so far off, official pricing is not yet being revealed. With that said, the AX7800 currently sells for $425 on Amazon here, while the AX11000 is $650 on Amazon here. The AX6600 should cost less than both of those.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

ARRIS unveils Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band AX6600 Mesh SURFboard mAX System

Western Digital shows off 8TB SanDisk portable SSD and 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB flash drive

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold is 'the world's first foldable PC' with a hefty price tag

AMD unveils Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processors

Windows 11 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the elegant and powerful Chrome OS laptop the world has been waiting for

Apple is poised to dominate the media landscape -- here's why

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

79 Comments

Apple says virtualization tools violate DMCA... but Corellium says the company is attacking jailbreaking

16 Comments

Samsung announces Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite

14 Comments

Firefox 72 will let users delete data the browser collects about them

11 Comments

Dell announces XPS 13 (2020) Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux and 32GB RAM

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.