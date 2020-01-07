Get 'Kali Linux -- An Ethical Hacker's Cookbook, 2nd Edition' ($44.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Many organizations have been affected by recent cyber events. At the current rate of hacking, it has become more important than ever to pentest your environment in order to ensure advanced-level security.

Kali Linux -- An Ethical Hacker's Cookbook from Packt Publishing is packed with practical recipes that will get you off to a strong start by introducing you to the installation and configuration of Kali Linux, which will help you to perform your tests.

You will also learn how to plan attack strategies and perform web application exploitation using tools such as Burp and JexBoss. Delve into the technique of carrying out wireless and password attacks, as well as the wide range of tools that help in forensics investigations and incident response mechanisms.

This ebook offers:

  • Practical recipes to conduct effective penetration testing using the latest version of Kali Linux
  • Leverage tools like Metasploit, Wireshark, Nmap, and more to detect vulnerabilities with ease
  • Confidently perform networking and application attacks using task-oriented recipes

Kali Linux -- An Ethical Hacker's Cookbook usually retails for $44.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on January 21, so act fast.

