Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft released the first new build of the year 2020 to the Fast Ring channel. Since it is the first build after the Holiday period, it includes mostly bug fixes.

Cortana - Beta

Microsoft revealed plans some time ago to turn Cortana into an application (from a system app to a regular app) that is distributed via the Microsoft Store.

The new app can only be installed on Windows 10 version 2004 or newer. Cortana itself will be removed from the Windows 10 operating system and offered as an application in the future.

Greenshot Screencapture

Greenshot is a port of the popular screenshot application for desktop versions of Microsoft's Windows operating system.

It supports various screenshot modes including fullscreen, region, window, and also scrolling webpages in Internet Explorer.

Greenshot may be used with hotkeys, supports light editing options that including highlighting and blurring, and export options.

Star Wars The Force Coding Kit, by Kano

The learn to code app is a Star Wars themed learning application that teaches how to code, offers challenges, and tools to experiment.

Also see: Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit, by Kano

Windows 10 themes

Wild Eyes PREMIUM, 14 4K images of animals and birds.

Notable updates

Mail application gets Drawing Canvas support to draw in emails using touch, pen or mouse input.

Microsoft Sticky Notes has a new right-click option to display/hide all notes on the desktop.

Telegram Desktop for Windows 10 gets autoplaying videos and spellchecker in latest update.