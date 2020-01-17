Golden Globe winner '1917' leaks onto the internet

Every year around this time, a number of high profile movies -- Oscar contenders in particular -- leak onto the internet in the form of DVD screeners.

Some years only a small amount of these pirate screeners appear, but this year is proving to be a bumper one, with lots of major movies leaking, such as Frozen 2, Knives Out, Little Women and JoJo Rabbit, all of which are still in cinemas. Today, Golden Globe winner 1917 joins the list.

1917, from director Sam Mendes, is set during the First World War and filmed to look as if it is a single take. It stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The reviews for the movie have been great, and on the back of those and its Golden Globe successes (Best Motion Picture -- Drama, and Best Director for Sam Mendes, the movie is currently the number one film in the US and the UK, making its leak all the more devastating for Universal Pictures and everyone involved in its production.