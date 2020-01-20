How to find and use the free screen recorder tool in Windows 10

No Comments

Xbox Game Bar screen recorder

When you need to take a screenshot, you can just hit Print Screen, or use Windows 10's Snipping Tool. But what about if you want to record a video of your desktop?

It might surprise you to learn that Window 10 has a screen recording tool built in. For some reason, Microsoft has chosen not to make much of a fuss about it, but for people in the know, it is an amazingly useful tool. Read on to learn the secret!

See also:

If you look through the Start menu, you won't find any reference to a screen recorder. You're not missing it... it simply isn't there. That's because rather than making the screen recorder a standalone app, Microsoft included it as a feature of the Xbox Game Bar in Windows 10.

You don't have to be a gamer or own an Xbox to make use of the Xbox Game Bar, and if you've been looking for a free, easy-to-use screen recorder, it's well worth taking a look to see if it meets your needs.

Access the Xbox Game Bar by pressing the Windows key and G at the same time, or by finding it in the Start menu. The Game Bar will appear in the middle of your screen at the top, and you'll probably find that in addition to the main bar itself, there are other windows visible, such as Performance and Xbox Social -- but we're interested in the Capture pane (if you can't see this, just click second button in the main bar).

You can start a recording by clicking the Record button (the circle), and the capture will continue until you hit Stop in the floating panel that appears while recording. Alternatively, you can start a recording at any time by pressing the Windows key, Alt and R simultaneously, eliminating the need to launch the Xbox Game Bar first. Your recordings are saved in MP4 format, and can be accessed from the Gallery section of the Game Bar, or in the Videos > Captures subfolder of your user folder.

It's worth noting that the Xbox Game Bar will not record everything that you see on your screen. As it's designed to capture footage of gaming, it will only capture the content of a single window, and it will not record just the desktop.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How to find and use the free screen recorder tool in Windows 10

How machine learning is set to be a major disruptor in the 2020s [Q&A]

Microsoft pledges to patch Internet Explorer bug that is being actively exploited

Giveaway: Win a Logitech Pro Personal Video Collaboration Kit (a $399 value)

CRM is no longer enough say leading software companies

The top creative trends for 2020 revealed

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS should entice Windows 7 switchers with new theme

86 Comments

Windows 7 is dead -- switch to the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.8 NOW!

56 Comments

Will Brexit cause UK tech ambitions to decline?

46 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Chromium-based Edge to everyone from today, but it's missing important features

33 Comments

Microsoft sends mixed messages by releasing Chromium-based Edge browser for unsupported Windows 7

30 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.