BenQ TK850 4K UHD HDR-PRO DLP projector is ready for Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV is a little more than a week away, airing on February 2 -- a Sunday, of course. If you are planning on watching the game at home, I hope your television is up to the task. True, no one needs a fancy TV to watch football, but having a quality picture definitely makes the big game more enjoyable.

But what if you didn't watch the Super Bowl on a TV? No, I don't mean actually going to the stadium and being a spectator -- tickets are insanely expensive. Actually, I am proposing a different alternative -- watching Super Bowl LIV with a projector. You see, BenQ has a new model that is hitting stores just in time for the "big game." Called "TK850," the DLP projector offers some impressive features, such as 4K resolution and HDR-PRO. It will put some televisions to shame. BenQ says the video the TK850 outputs will look great even in a very bright room -- a bold claim.

"Generating 8.3 million distinct pixels with true 4K 3840x2160 UHD resolution, TK850 provides stunning clarity with perfect precision for split-second photo finishes and games determined by inches. The exclusive BenQ HDR-PRO technology with HDR10/HLG support utilizes dynamic iris control and HDR brightness for enhanced tone mapping to produce spectacular brightness and contrast to reveal every detail of HDR-format Blu-ray and broadcasts. Moreover, with 3,000 lumens of high brightness and 98 percent coverage of Rec. 709 color gamut, TK850 offers strikingly vivid colors even in brightly-lit living rooms," says BenQ.

The company further says, "To fully immerse audiences in competitive action and deliver the experience of spectating live in person, TK850’s dedicated Sports Mode enhances video quality with realistic skin tones, naturally balanced blues and greens for gorgeous fields of grass and warm woodgrains for indoor sports action. Sleekly styled and bright enough for any room of the house, TK850's compact profile facilitates professional-quality installations with vertical lens shift +10%, generous 1.3X zoom, and 4K short-throw projection to fit into any 100 feet at 8.2 feet space."

BenQ shares specifications below.

Projection System: DLP

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Resolution Support: VGA (640 x 480) to 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness (ANSI lumens): 3000

Contrast Ratio (FOFO): 30,000:1 (Dynamic Iris)

Display Color: 30 Bits (1.07 billion colors)

Native Aspect Ratio: Native 16:9 (6 aspect ratio selectable)

Light Source: Lamp

Light Source Wattage: 245W

Light Source Life: Normal 4,000 hours, Economic 10,000 hours, SmartEco 15,000 hours

HDMI: X2 (HDMI 2.0b/HDCP2.2)

USB Type A : X1 (5V/2.5A power), X1 (Media Reader, FW Download)

USB Type mini B : X1 (FW Download, Service)

Audio out (3.5mm Mini Jack): X1

Audio out (S/PDIF): X1 (Only support 2-channel audio)

RS232 (DB-9pin): X1

DC 12V Trigger (3.5mm Jack): X1

IR Receiver: X2 (Front/Top)

If you want to buy the BenQ TK850 4K UHD HDR-PRO DLP projector, you can purchase it here now for less than $2,000. According to Amazon, if you order it today, it should arrive before Super Bowl LIV. In other words, if you want to watch the San Francisco 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL Championship on a top-of-the-line 4K UHD HDR-PRO home projector, it is totally possible.