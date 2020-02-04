Anonymous tweets the REAL numbers of the Coronavirus, or so they claim
As you'll be more than aware, there’s a virus rampant in China and it has spread to other countries, including cases in the US. But there’s been a lot of FUD surrounding it and we honestly don’t know what the real numbers for cases and deaths are.
If Anonymous is to be believed then we may know a bit more. The group claims its numbers are backed up and verified.
In a tweet today it posted the following:
Our current data is more up to date than most websites or maps, all information is 100% backed up with sources.
Mainland China situation:
Jan 23| 830 cases
Jan 24| 1,287
Jan 25| 1,975
Jan 26 | 2,744
Jan 27| 4,515
Jan 28| 5,974
Jan 29| 7,711
Jan 30| 9,692
Jan 31| 11,791
Feb 1 | 14,380
Feb 2 | 17,238
Feb 3 | 19,701 cases
That's quite a bit more than China has been reporting. If this is true then we have a major epidemic, the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the Spanish flu, or worse the plague. That may be going a bit far at this early juncture, so we’ll have to wait and see.
In the meantime try to stay healthy out there.
Image credit: SamaraHeisz5 / Shutterstock