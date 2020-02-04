Anonymous tweets the REAL numbers of the Coronavirus, or so they claim

No Comments

As you'll be more than aware, there’s a virus rampant in China and it has spread to other countries, including cases in the US. But there’s been a lot of FUD surrounding it and we honestly don’t know what the real numbers for cases and deaths are.

If Anonymous is to be believed then we may know a bit more. The group claims its numbers are backed up and verified.

In a tweet today it posted the following:

Our current data is more up to date than most websites or maps, all information is 100% backed up with sources.

Mainland China situation:

Jan 23| 830 cases

Jan 24| 1,287

Jan 25| 1,975

Jan 26 | 2,744

Jan 27| 4,515

Jan 28| 5,974

Jan 29| 7,711

Jan 30| 9,692

Jan 31| 11,791

Feb 1 | 14,380

Feb 2 | 17,238

Feb 3 | 19,701 cases

That's quite a bit more than China has been reporting. If this is true then we have a major epidemic, the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the Spanish flu, or worse the plague. That may be going a bit far at this early juncture, so we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime try to stay healthy out there.

Image credit: SamaraHeisz5 / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Why businesses must be ready for lots more IoT devices [Q&A]

Anonymous tweets the REAL numbers of the Coronavirus, or so they claim

Yet another Windows 10 update is causing problems

BenQ EW3280U 4K HDRi monitor has integrated subwoofer, USB-C, AMD FreeSync, and ePaper mode

Less than a fifth of organizations are effectively stopping cyberattacks

Microsoft will let you uninstall Notepad, Paint and WordPad from Windows 10

Microsoft cancels launch of Surface Hub 2X compute cartridge

Most Commented Stories

Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11

37 Comments

Microsoft will let you uninstall Notepad, Paint and WordPad from Windows 10

24 Comments

Yet another Windows 10 update is causing problems

21 Comments

Microsoft Edge has a new 'unwanted apps' download-blocker -- here's how to enable it

19 Comments

Avast apologizes for selling user data and shuts down its marketing analytics subsidiary Jumpshot with immediate effect

17 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.