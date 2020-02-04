Anonymous tweets the REAL numbers of the Coronavirus, or so they claim

As you'll be more than aware, there’s a virus rampant in China and it has spread to other countries, including cases in the US. But there’s been a lot of FUD surrounding it and we honestly don’t know what the real numbers for cases and deaths are.

If Anonymous is to be believed then we may know a bit more. The group claims its numbers are backed up and verified.

In a tweet today it posted the following:

Our current data is more up to date than most websites or maps, all information is 100% backed up with sources. Mainland China situation: Jan 23| 830 cases Jan 24| 1,287 Jan 25| 1,975 Jan 26 | 2,744 Jan 27| 4,515 Jan 28| 5,974 Jan 29| 7,711 Jan 30| 9,692 Jan 31| 11,791 Feb 1 | 14,380 Feb 2 | 17,238 Feb 3 | 19,701 cases

That's quite a bit more than China has been reporting. If this is true then we have a major epidemic, the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the Spanish flu, or worse the plague. That may be going a bit far at this early juncture, so we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime try to stay healthy out there.

Image credit: SamaraHeisz5 / Shutterstock