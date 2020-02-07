Netflix lets you disable autoplaying previews -- here's how

No Comments

Netflix on laptop and mobile

There's a lot to love about Netflix, but it's certainly not without its fault. One of the more irritating features of the streaming service is the way it automatically plays previews.

Now, at long last and after endless complaints from subscribers, Netflix has finally introduced the ability to turn off this feature. Quite why it has taken the company so long to listen to the endless stream of complaints from users about just how annoying autoplaying videos are is not clear, but the fact that it has finally given users a choice is what's important.

See also:

To disable the autoplay feature, you will have to delve into the settings of your Netflix profile on the website. Head over to the Netflix website, click the menu to the upper right hand corner of the screen and select the Manage Profiles option before clicking the icon for your profile.

Now, under the "Autoplay controls" heading, you'll see a couple of options: "Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices" and "Autoplay previews whilst browsing on all devices".

Uncheck one or both of these settings, click Save, and you can enjoy Netflix without the irritation of autoplaying videos.

As you will have detmined from the wording of the settings, enabling or disabling autoplay is specific to your account, not individual devices -- so autoplay will be disabled on the desktop version of Netflix as well as on your mobile, TV, and any other devices you use.

Image credit: Mykolastock / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Netflix lets you disable autoplaying previews -- here's how

New website creation platform delivers advanced capabilities for web professionals

New Keyboard Shortcut Manager PowerToy lets Windows 10 users remap their keyboards

Best Windows 10 apps this week

What impact will the Cybersecurity State Coordinator Act have? [Q&A]

Serious sudo flaw could be exploited to gain root access to Linux systems

Stress is hurting the health and relationships of CISOs

Most Commented Stories

Switching from Windows 7 to Ubuntu Linux is very easy, so why is Canonical making it seem so hard?

62 Comments

Yet another Windows 10 update is causing problems

54 Comments

Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11

37 Comments

Microsoft will let you uninstall Notepad, Paint and WordPad from Windows 10

32 Comments

Search is down for Windows 10 users [Updated]

24 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.