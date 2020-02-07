Netflix lets you disable autoplaying previews -- here's how

There's a lot to love about Netflix, but it's certainly not without its fault. One of the more irritating features of the streaming service is the way it automatically plays previews.

Now, at long last and after endless complaints from subscribers, Netflix has finally introduced the ability to turn off this feature. Quite why it has taken the company so long to listen to the endless stream of complaints from users about just how annoying autoplaying videos are is not clear, but the fact that it has finally given users a choice is what's important.

To disable the autoplay feature, you will have to delve into the settings of your Netflix profile on the website. Head over to the Netflix website, click the menu to the upper right hand corner of the screen and select the Manage Profiles option before clicking the icon for your profile.

Now, under the "Autoplay controls" heading, you'll see a couple of options: "Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices" and "Autoplay previews whilst browsing on all devices".

Uncheck one or both of these settings, click Save, and you can enjoy Netflix without the irritation of autoplaying videos.

As you will have detmined from the wording of the settings, enabling or disabling autoplay is specific to your account, not individual devices -- so autoplay will be disabled on the desktop version of Netflix as well as on your mobile, TV, and any other devices you use.

Image credit: Mykolastock / Shutterstock