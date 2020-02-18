HyperX unveils very rare JuJu Smith-Schuster Cloud MIX gaming headset

Back in 2018, HyperX released the Cloud MIX gaming headset. Since then, it has become a very popular option for gamers. Not only does it offer great audio quality, but it looks damn good too. Then, in 2019, the company launched a special rose gold variant.

Today, HyperX unveils yet another model of Cloud MIX gaming headset, but it is extremely limited. How rare is it? Well, only 19 of them are being made, and you can only get them by bidding in an auction. Even more exciting? This is a special model designed with JuJu Smith-Schuster -- wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yeah, these are going to be very popular with both gamers and NFL fans.

"Today, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., and eBay, one of the world’s most popular destinations for everything gaming, are together auctioning 19 limited edition JuJu Smith-Schuster Cloud MIX gaming headsets with proceeds going to charity. HyperX collaborated with Smith-Schuster to create a special headset design featuring a classic black and vibrant yellow color scheme emblazoned with Smith-Schuster’s signature on the buckles. In honor of the NFL star’s #19 jersey, 19 limited edition headsets are available for auction on eBay with proceeds benefitting the JuJu Foundation. The sleeve of each headset box is personally signed by Smith-Schuster," says HyperX.

The company further explains, "HyperX and Smith-Schuster tapped eBay to bring this limited quantity of Cloud MIX headsets to its more than 183 million shoppers, starting on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. PT. Gamers can bid on the JuJu Smith-Schuster edition of Cloud MIX while inventory lasts and browse eBay’s broad selection of must-have command center equipment from HyperX. Proceeds from the auction will go to the JuJu Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need. The foundation was established in 2019 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Smith-Schuster."

If you are interested in bidding on the limited edition JuJu Smith-Schuster variant of the Cloud MIX gaming headset, you can do so exclusively on eBay starting this Sunday. Expect to shell out a lot of money, as it is a charity auction. If you are like me, however, and you are a fan of a different NFL team (J-E-T-S!), and you wouldn't be caught dead wearing Pittsburgh Steelers colors, don't worry -- you can still buy the normal version here.