HyperX Cloud Flight S gaming headset features Qi wireless charging

Qi is amazing technology, allowing you to charge your smartphone by just placing it on a wireless charging pad/mat. Long gone are the days where you have to fumble around with a cable to charge your phone like a caveman. The thing is, it is hardly new -- it took Apple a while to add it to the iPhone, but the Palm Pre had it over a decade ago. Seriously, folks. Hell, there were even Nokia Lumia Windows Phones with wireless charging! And yet, despite the technology being fairly old in 2020, it is still very cool -- and finding its way onto more device types all the time.

For instance, today, HyperX launches a new gaming headset that features Qi wireless charging. Called "Cloud Flight S," you can drop the headset onto any Qi pad (such as this one) to charge it up, but HyperX is selling its own wireless charger called "Chargeplay Base." If you find yourself without such a charging pad, don't panic -- it can also charge with USB. The microphone can be easily detached for when you just want to listen to music, but also, this is great for privacy. While Cloud Flight S does have a mute option, being able to physically remove the microphone is the most foolproof way to avoid accidentally sharing to much during a gaming session.

"This new gaming-grade wireless headset offers complete freedom with free-standing Qi-certified wireless charging1 and up to 30 hours of battery life. Broadcasting at 2.4 GHz, Cloud Flight S provides an immersive in-game audio experience with HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound3 and 50mm dynamic drivers with crystal-clear highs, mids and lows," says HyperX.

The popular gaming company further says, "Sporting a closed cup design with 90-degree rotating ear cups, Cloud Flight S offers adjustable steel sliders on its headband, pliable leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort. The PC, PS4 and PS4 Pro ready headset also includes a detachable microphone with an LED mic mute indicator and built-in mic monitoring and features intuitive earcup controls to adjust game and chat volume, which is customizable using HyperX NGENUITY software."

Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX provides the following statement.

As the wireless gaming peripheral market continues to grow, we are excited to start shipping the first gaming headset that supports Qi wireless charging. Cloud Flight S is a great wireless headset for people wanting high-quality audio and the freedom and flexibility to play without cables.

HyperX shares specifications below.

Headphones

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 10Hz–22kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Sound pressure level: 99.5dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 1%

Weight: 310g

Weight with mic: 320g

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (1m)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz

Sensitivity: -40.5dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Miscellaneous

Battery life: 30 hours

Wireless Range: 2.4 GHz, Up to 20 meters

Want your own HyperX Cloud Flight S Qi wireless charging gaming headset? You can buy it now here for just $159.99. The previously mentioned HyperX Chargeplay Base is available here for $59.99. The Chargeplay Base is pretty cool, as it can charge two devices at once. So, if you were the owner of the HyperX Cloud Flight S and the HyperX Pulsefire Dart mouse (which is also Qi-enabled), you could top them both off at the same time -- how cool is that?