Donald Trump's White House launches Coronavirus (COVID-19) Roku channel

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is everywhere -- both figuratively and literally. The virus is on all of Earth's continents (with the exception of Antarctica), and it is also dominating the media. Quite frankly, it is hard to turn on the TV, listen to the radio, or surf the web without being bombarded with gloomy virus news.

With all of that said, the last thing we need is a TV channel dedicated to Coronavirus, but here we are. Actually, this one is rather good, as it is an official Roku channel from The White House. Regardless of how you feel about President Donald Trump, it is undeniably beneficial to have access to Coronavirus information coming from the US Government directly -- without added opinion from the left or right on MSNBC, CNN, or Fox News.

"The U.S. Coronavirus Task Force, including the agencies of the CDC, White House, Health and Human Services, and FEMA, have launched an official channel on the Roku platform to bring you information regarding the Coronavirus. Content includes short videos featuring frequent news and updates, how to protect yourself, and what to do if you’re sick. As the situation develops, updated information will be added," says Roku.

How do you add this new channel to your Roku device? The company explains, "You can add the Coronavirus.gov channel for free here. You can also find it in under 'New and Notable' or 'Featured' sections of the Channel Store on your Roku device. Additionally, for those using search, the channel is also available via the 'News Zone.'

Should you get all of your COVID-19 information from this Coronavirus.gov Roku channel? Oh, hell no. Quite frankly, you should never get your news from only one source. It is a good idea to diversify your news sources. You should continue to get information from reputable journalists at newspapers like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, but also, you can now add this "officical" Roku channel into the mix.

Image credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

