Donald Trump's White House launches Coronavirus (COVID-19) Roku channel

7 Comments

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is everywhere -- both figuratively and literally. The virus is on all of Earth's continents (with the exception of Antarctica), and it is also dominating the media. Quite frankly, it is hard to turn on the TV, listen to the radio, or surf the web without being bombarded with gloomy virus news.

With all of that said, the last thing we need is a TV channel dedicated to Coronavirus, but here we are. Actually, this one is rather good, as it is an official Roku channel from The White House. Regardless of how you feel about President Donald Trump, it is undeniably beneficial to have access to Coronavirus information coming from the US Government directly -- without added opinion from the left or right on MSNBC, CNN, or Fox News.

"The U.S. Coronavirus Task Force, including the agencies of the CDC, White House, Health and Human Services, and FEMA, have launched an official channel on the Roku platform to bring you information regarding the Coronavirus. Content includes short videos featuring frequent news and updates, how to protect yourself, and what to do if you’re sick. As the situation develops, updated information will be added," says Roku.

How do you add this new channel to your Roku device? The company explains, "You can add the Coronavirus.gov channel for free here. You can also find it in under 'New and Notable' or 'Featured' sections of the Channel Store on your Roku device. Additionally, for those using search, the channel is also available via the 'News Zone.'”

Should you get all of your COVID-19 information from this Coronavirus.gov Roku channel? Oh, hell no. Quite frankly, you should never get your news from only one source. It is a good idea to diversify your news sources. You should continue to get information from reputable journalists at newspapers like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, but also, you can now add this "officical" Roku channel into the mix.

Image credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

7 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TinyWall 3.0 comes of age -- relaunches as standalone firewall

Watch Bill Gates' 2015 warning about a future major virus outbreak

Security warning: Microsoft has broken Windows Defender with an update for Windows 10

ProGrade Digital unveils Thunderbolt 3 CFexpress+XQD reader and USB-C Dual-Slot CFexpress+SDXC reader

Kodi is knocked off Google following DMCA takedown request

Apple internally acknowledges Personal Hotspot problems in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

PowerArchiver 2021 Preview is available now to test

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 is finally -- officially -- on 1 billion devices

38 Comments

Microsoft pesters people to use even more of its services with Windows 10 nag screen

35 Comments

Kodi is knocked off Google following DMCA takedown request

29 Comments

Apple unveils iPad Pro with trackpad support, signaling eventual death of Mac

21 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 'Debbie' is here, but you don't want it

19 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.