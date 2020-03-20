Microsoft is delaying end of service for Windows 10 version 1709 because of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is having all manner of consequences around the world, both predicted and unforeseen. With Google having announced that Chrome and Chrome OS will only be receiving security updates as a result of a revised development schedule, Microsoft has now announced that it is extending the end of service date for Windows 10 version 1709.

End of service for the Fall Creators Update was due on April 14 this year, but in light of the current public health situation the company now says that the date has been extended by six months to October 13. But the extension does not apply to all editions of Windows 10 version 1709.

The Home and Pro editions of Windows 10 version 1709 have already reached end of service, but Microsoft's extension applies to the Enterprise, Education and iOT Enterprise editions. The company says that the decision has been taken in light of the fact that many more people are now working remotely and attention is focused on things other than migrating to an updated operating system

Writing on the  Windows IT Pro blog, John Cable says:

Many of us are now working remotely, and all of us have had our day-to-day lives impacted in unique ways. At Microsoft, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and communities.

We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand the impact this is having on you, our valued customers. To ease one of the many burdens you are currently facing, and based on customer feedback, we have decided to delay the scheduled end of service date for the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1709. This means devices will receive monthly security updates only from May to October. The final security update for these editions of Windows 10, version 1709 will be released on October 13, 2020 instead of April 14, 2020.

He goes on to explain that security updates for Windows 10, version 1709 will be available via Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services and the Microsoft Update Catalog.

