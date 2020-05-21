Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19631 and ARM64 VHDX

Microsoft has had a busy week at Build. Among the many announcements were new versions of Terminal and PowerToys, a Windows Package Manager, and support for graphical apps in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Today the software giant rolls out a new Windows 10 build for Insiders on the Fast ring.

General changes and improvements in Build 19631 include:

  • Updated the configuration of Windows Hello to make sure it works well with 940nm wavelength cameras.
  • Windows Sandbox WSB files are now case insensitive.

Fixes include:

  • Fixed the issue causing the IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build.
  • Fixed an issue that could result in a key press not waking up a device from connected standby in certain scenarios.
  • Fixed an issue impacting Remote Desktop reliability.

Known issues are:

  • Microsoft is looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage may bugcheck when resuming from hibernate.
  • Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
  • Microsoft is working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).
  • Microsoft is looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

In addition, Microsoft has made ARM64 VHDX for Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19624 available so that Insiders can run Windows 10 as a guest OS in Hyper-V. You can download the VHDX here.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

