Happy 30th Birthday, Microsoft Solitaire!

6 Comments

Microsoft Solitaire is often remembered both fondly and with anger -- depending on the person. For many consumers, the game came pre-loaded on their computer and provided hours of fun. Unfortunately for some employers, the game had a negative impact on productivity over the years, as workers sometimes played the card game rather than do their jobs. Whether you love or hate Microsoft Solitaire, there is certainly one thing on which everyone can agree -- the game is iconic.

And that brings us to today, where Microsoft Solitaire is celebrating a huge milestone in 2020 -- a 30th Birthday! Yes, the digital card game has now been with us for three decades. To celebrate, the Windows-maker is asking everyone to play the free game today as a show of love for it.

"Today, on National Solitaire Day, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the beloved Microsoft Solitaire and saying 'Thank You!' to all the players over the past 30 years! With a worldwide appeal, Microsoft Solitaire Collection, as it is known today, hosts over 35 million players each month, from more than 200+ countries and territories, in 65 different languages. And after 30 years, Microsoft Solitaire is still one of the most played games on the planet every day, with more than 100 million hands played daily around the globe," says Steve Clarke, Windows Blog Writer, Microsoft.

Clarke further says, "Today, at the start of year 31, Microsoft Solitaire is played on computers, laptops, tablets, and phones in every corner of the globe, arguably by one of the most diverse gaming audiences in the world. Its Microsoft Solitaire’s unmatched familiarity and availability that’s contributed to its unending popularity, with more than half a billion players in the past decade alone, which no doubt added to the game being inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame in 2019."

In addition to asking people to play the game to celebrate the 30th Birthday, Microsoft is also hoping to make a quick buck off the milestone as well. You see, the company is selling limited edition t-shirts and coffee mugs. If you are interested in buying some products that show your love for Microsoft Solitaire, you can buy them here now. Shirts are available in sizes small through 3XL.

Image Credit: Pressmaster / Shutterstock

6 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Cross-platform torrent client Transmission 3.00 arrives after two years of development

The effect of GDPR two years on

Microsoft is investigating various problems caused by the KB4556799 update for Windows 10

My Nexus 9 died and required a reset, here's how to do it

Linux-creator Linus Torvalds joins Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips in embracing AMD over Intel

Jailbreak your iPhone or iPad with Unc0ver 5.0

Happy 25th birthday, Java!

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 has a secret network packet sniffer -- here's where to find it and how to use it

91 Comments

Has the home server gone the way of the Dodo?

40 Comments

Linux-creator Linus Torvalds joins Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips in embracing AMD over Intel

24 Comments

Microsoft launches Linux-style Windows Package Manager Preview

20 Comments

Remote working doesn't help productivity

14 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.