Windows 10 May 2020 Update should be released today

There has been speculation about just when Microsoft would release Windows 10 May 2020 Update / Windows 10 version 2004 / Windows 10 20H1 after a bug delayed the launch earlier this month.

Rumors generally agreed that the release date would be somewhere between May 26 and May 28, and it seems the correct date is actually smack in the middle -- May 27. While the update is, at time of writing, yet to start rolling out, an update to the Windows lifecycle page of the Microsoft site appears to reveal that today is the big day.

Ahead of the official launch, Microsoft added Windows 10 version 2004 to the Windows lifecycle fact sheet -- at least the German version of it. As spotted by Deskmodder, the German lifecycle page lists the date of availability as May 27, 2020, although this information has not yet been added to the UK or US versions of the page.

As you can see from the screengrab of the page, it also indicates that Windows 10 May 2020 Update will be supported until December 14, 2021 -- that's 18-months until end of service.

Of course, even when the rollout of the update starts, it will be a phased rollout, so not everyone will receive it automatically straight away. But you can start readying yourself now, as it does seem that today is the day things kick off.

Image credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock