Fintech startup Revolut brings cryptocurrency trading to US customers

No Comments

Rainbow Revolut card with cryptocurrency logos

British fintech firm Revolut has partnered with New York-based Paxos to bring Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to customers in the US.

Having only launched in the United States in March this year, Revolut is gradually bringing the services it already offers in Europe to its American user base. Thanks to the new partnership, residents of 49 states can now indulge in some crypto trading.

Regulations in Tennessee mean that residents of this particular state miss out on buying and selling cryptocurrency through the Revolut app, but it's all systems go for the rest of the US. Unlike in Europe where the fintech company deals in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP), US customers will be limited to trading in Bitcoin and Ethereum for now. Revolut plans to add support for more cryptocurrences in the future.

Customers are able to convert to and from cryptocurrecies and 28 fiat currencies, and how much this costs depends on the type of customer you are. Anyone with a free Revolut account will pay a conversion fee of 2.5 percent, while paying customers with a Premium or Metal subscriptions will pay just 1.5 percent. As a special offer, however, no fees are payable for the first 30 days.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

A Windows 10 update is removing apps for some users

13 percent of Q1 phishing attacks related to COVID-19

Fintech startup Revolut brings cryptocurrency trading to US customers

Razer launches itsy bitsy teenie weenie Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard

F-Secure uncovers counterfeit Cisco network devices

Microsoft releases KB4565503 to fix problems caused by previous Windows 10 updates

How digital transformation is changing the oil and gas industry [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Force Windows 10 to always use YOUR choice of browser and search engine

61 Comments

Do you put tape over your webcam so hackers can't spy on you? Apple says not to!

52 Comments

Microsoft is dropping PHP support from Windows

48 Comments

Microsoft takes another step towards killing off the Control Panel in Windows 10

23 Comments

Microsoft is dropping an important feature from OneDrive

12 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.