Microservices take off as businesses taste their success

The use of microservices is succeeding for 92 percent of organizations according to new research from learning resources company O'Reilly.

It surveyed over 1,500 software engineers, systems and technical architects, engineers, and decision-makers from around the globe and finds that 77 percent of respondents have adopted microservices.

Microservices are clearly flavor of the month at the moment, with 29 percent of organizations reporting that they are migrating or implementing a majority of their systems using them. Additionally, the survey finds that teams who own the software lifecycle (building, testing, deployment and maintenance) succeed with microservices at a rate 18 percent higher than those who don’t. 61 percent of respondents say their organizations have been using microservices for a year or more and 28 percent have used microservices for at least three years.

"The majority of organizations have already started to migrate their monolithic systems, applications, and architectures to microservices, and many more are looking to begin that transition," says Mary Treseler, vice president of content strategy at O'Reilly. "Breaking a monolith into microservices has clear engineering benefits including improved flexibility, simplified scaling, and easier management -- all of which result in better customer experiences."

Containerization is closely linked to microservices, with companies using containers to deploy and manage microservices significantly more likely to report success than those who don't. Almost half (49 percent) of respondents who describe their deployments as 'a complete success' also have at least 75 percent of their microservices in containers. In total, 62 percent of respondents use containers to deploy at least some of their microservices.

"While container adoption in microservices contributes to microservices success, we saw a lower percent of container adoption than we did in our 2018 report," adds Treseler. "For some adopters, technical debt from proprietary or monolithic systems might constrain them from using containers and it might be faster and less costly, at least in the short term, to deploy microservices in a database or application server."

You can get the full report over on the O'Reilly site.

Photo Credit: christitzeimaging.com/Shutterstock

