Transcend unveils new 3D NAND SSDs

There have been a lot of new solid state drives released lately, some of which are run of the mill, while others are cutting edge. For instance, Sabrent launched an 8TB PCIe SSD, while Silicon Power unveiled a speedy PCIe 4.0 drive.

Transcend recently unveiled a new line of solid state drives, and while they that won’t “wow” anybody, they are still worth a look. They all use 3D NAND, but the four SSDs come in different sizes, speeds, and interfaces.

“Transcend's MTE652T2 SSD features the PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface and NVMe performance, resulting in compelling transfer rates as high as 2,100 MB/s. It also features incredible 4K random performance of up to 235,000 IOPS, and comes in capacities up to 512GB. The MTS952T2 and MTS552T2 SSDs feature compact M.2 2280 and 2242 form factors, delivering incredible read speeds of up to 560MB/s and adding up to 2TB storage. The MSA452T2 mSATA SSD, meanwhile, provides amazing transfer speeds of up to 560 MB/s and spacious capacity of up to 1TB,” explains Transcend.

The company further says, “Keeping pace with the latest NAND flash scaling trend, Transcend taps into triple-level NAND flash advancements, this time launching products featuring fortified durability on top of superior cost performance. The new SSDs are built with a 30µ gold finger, a thick, solid electroplated hard gold plating that offers the PCB great conductivity and antioxidant capacity and protects components from abrasion and sulfuration. In addition, these SSDs come with default baked-in Corner Bond which fortifies key components and increases reliability under high thermal or vibratory stress, high gravitational acceleration, and high fatigue cycle applications.”

Transcend shares details about the drives below.

Product Interface / Form Factor Capacity Extended Temp. MTE652T2 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 128GB – 512GB -20°C – 75°C MTS952T2 SATA III M.2 2280 64GB - 2TB MTS552T2 SATA III M.2 2242 64GB - 512GB MSA452T2 mSATA 64GB - 1TB

If you are interested in buying one of these drives, they should show up on Amazon here soon. Unfortunately, Transcend has not yet revealed pricing or availability.

