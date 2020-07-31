Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-ninety-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system turned five this week. Check out Wayne's look back at how it all started out and why things are not better than they are right now.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

Notification Logger, for $2.09

Token2Shell, a SSH client, for $9.99

X410, an X Window server for Windows 10, for $9.99

New Windows apps and games

Feedmill ($4.99)

Feedmill is a new RSS reader for Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system that supports pulling articles using RSS as well as syncing articles from popular services such as Pocket, Instapaper, or Feedbin.

The app comes with support for offline reading (including images), built-in search functionality, and multi-account support.

Folders and tags are supported, and users may use keyboard shortcuts or the integrated share functionality as well.

OfflineInsiderEnroll

OfflineInsiderEnroll is a batch script to enable Windows Insider builds on a PC without a Microsoft Account. The script modifies some system settings to join Microsoft's Insider program, even if no Microsoft Account is used.

A Microsoft Account is required to join the Insider program.

New Windows themes

Desert Beauty Premium, 20 4K images of sunsets, flowers, mountains, the moon and other views of deserts.

Notable updates

Microsoft News gets a new option to display multiple live tiles by selecting different categories of interest.

The Telegram messaging app increases maximum file transfer size to 2 Gigabytes in latest update.