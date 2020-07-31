Best Windows 10 apps this week

No Comments

Three-hundred-and-ninety-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system turned five this week. Check out Wayne's look back at how it all started out and why things are not better than they are right now.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Feedmill ($4.99)

Feedmill is a new RSS reader for Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system that supports pulling articles using RSS as well as syncing articles from popular services such as Pocket, Instapaper, or Feedbin.

The app comes with support for offline reading (including images), built-in search functionality, and multi-account support.

Folders and tags are supported, and users may use keyboard shortcuts or the integrated share functionality as well.

OfflineInsiderEnroll

OfflineInsiderEnroll is a batch script to enable Windows Insider builds on a PC without a Microsoft Account. The script modifies some system settings to join Microsoft's Insider program, even if no Microsoft Account is used.

A Microsoft Account is required to join the Insider program.

New Windows themes

Desert Beauty Premium, 20 4K images of sunsets, flowers, mountains, the moon and other views of deserts.

Notable updates

Microsoft News gets a new option to display multiple live tiles by selecting different categories of interest.

The Telegram messaging app increases maximum file transfer size to 2 Gigabytes in latest update.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases KB4568831 update to fix printing issues, connectivity problems and more in Windows 10

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.20.0 with new Color Picker utility and more

Ancestry.com claims no harm from security vulnerability in Family Tree Maker

Philo gets Google Chromecast support

Microsoft fixes issue with Edge crashing when you type in the address bar

Windows 10 May 2020 Update has an 11 percent market share despite its many problems

Let's hear it for sys admins -- IT satisfaction soars during remote working

Most Commented Stories

Happy 5th birthday, Windows 10! Why aren't you (much) better?

64 Comments

Microsoft Defender warns that CCleaner is a 'potentially unwanted application'... here's why

33 Comments

Star Wars sucks, but these Baby Yoda ears for Amazon Echo Dot look sort of cool

28 Comments

Open source darling Microsoft becomes Blender Development Fund member

26 Comments

Microsoft releases KB4568831 update to fix printing issues, connectivity problems and more in Windows 10

13 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.