HyperX launches affordable Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1

If it feels like HyperX releases a lot of gaming headsets, that's because it does. Yeah, Kingston's gaming brand seems to like having a large offering of headsets for some reason. While that can be confusing for some consumers, ultimately, having choice and a diverse product line is a good thing. It ensures there are models for all budgets and needs.

Today, HyperX launches the Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1. As the name implies, it offers virtual 7.1 surround sound. The wired headset looks to be attractive and comfortable too. It even comes with a USB breakout box with controls. Best of all, it is very much affordable at less than $70.

"The HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 features an advanced audio control box for convenient controls of headset volume, mic volume, mic mute, and an easily accessible toggle for turning 7.1 surround sound on and off. The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 also offers multi-platform compatibility with a USB audio control box for PC and PS4 and offers a 3.5mm connection for platforms with a 3.5mm port," says HyperX.

The gaming brand further explains, "The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 is certified by Discord and Teamspeak for seamless chat compatibility and offers a flexible detachable noise-canceling microphone that reduces background noise and provides clearer voice quality for improved in-game chat, or virtual classroom discussions. Aligning with the high-quality build of its predecessors, the Cloud Core + 7.1 utilizes robust aluminum frame construction that provides long-lasting durability and stability. The headset also features soft leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort."

HyperX shares specifications below.

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 15Hz-25kHz

Impedance: 60 Ω

Sound pressure level: 98dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 2%

Weight: 309g

Cable length: 1m

Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone}

Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 100Hz-12kHz

Sensitivity: -42.6dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

USB Audio Control Mixer

Weight: 71g

Cable length: 2m

Priced at just $69.99, the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 looks to be quite the steal. With everything you are getting for under 70 bucks, it's hard to imagine why anyone would spend more than that for a wired headset. It should be available immediately from HyperX directly.