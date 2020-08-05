UK consumers look for higher broadband speeds

We reported yesterday on how lockdown has impacted broadband speeds around the world, although the UK has been less affected than some, new research from NTT DATA UK shows that connectivity is still an issue for many people.

The survey of 2,000 UK consumers shows that 49 percent have struggled with the speed of their broadband during lockdown and 31 percent have struggled to find reliable mobile phone signals.

A third of consumers say they feel 'left behind' during lockdown because they believe their internet connection isn't good enough, while 34 percent are planning to upgrade to a faster broadband connection as a result of lockdown.

Roei Haberman, head of telco, media and technology at NTT DATA UK, says:

This research shows how important reliable connectivity has been during lockdown -- whether via mobile or broadband. Technology holds communities together, allows businesses to keep running and means individuals are able to stay in touch with those they love. Looking ahead, lots of telecommunications providers are working hard to meet this clear desire from consumers for a more connected future. We are already seeing the big players invest in upgrading communications infrastructure and improving access to technology across the United Kingdom. Innovation will be the main priority for the industry moving forwards, with new frontiers being explored, such as the use of artificial intelligence for network capacity planning. It's innovations like this which will keep operators responsive and ahead of future network challenges.

Expectations of broadband providers have also shifted as people look at the possibility of remote working in the longer term. Since lockdown, 57 percent of UK consumers say they expect the infrastructure to work from home if needed, and 67 percent now want fast broadband and a good mobile phone signal going forwards.

Nearly half (47 percent) of respondents say they will rely on their smartphone for work and entertainment after lockdown -- a 27 percent rise on pre-lockdown levels. Reliance on apps for face-to-face video conversations, such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams, is at 43 percent post-lockdown, an increase of 48 percent compared to pre-lockdown levels.

Age has a significant influence on the results too. Respondents aged 44 and under are significantly more likely to be reliant on smartphones and video chat apps (52 percent and 63 percent respectively), compared to their older counterparts aged over 44 (35 percent and 33 percent).

Haberman adds, "Telco companies need the resources in place so their networks can cope with this sustained level of demand on infrastructure moving forwards and maintain customer loyalty during this challenging time. This should sit alongside an even more rigorous focus on keeping communications and critical infrastructure reliable and secure for businesses and individuals alike."

Image credit: alphaspirit / depositphotos.com