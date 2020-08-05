IT leaders are unhappy with their data management and data warehousing solutions

New research published today by intelligent integration platform SnapLogic reveals that 83 percent of organizations are not fully satisfied with the performance and output of their data management and data warehousing initiatives.

The study carried out by independent research firm Vanson Bourne, finds that the average organization has 115 distinct applications and data sources across their enterprise, but almost half of them (49 percent) are siloed and disconnected from one another.

Respondents expressed clear concern, with 89 percent of IT decision makers (ITDMs) from organizations where these apps and systems aren't integrated worried that these data silos are holding them back. Indeed, ITDMs confirmed they are losing, on average, more than $1 million annually due to poor data management.

Nearly nine out of 10 (88 percent) ITDMs experience challenges trying to load data into data warehouses, with the biggest inhibitors being legacy technology (49 percent), complex data types and formats (44 percent), data silos (40 percent), and data access issues tied to regulatory requirements (40 percent).

Nearly half (48 percent) of the data migrated into organizations' data warehouses or other storage solutions needs cleaning before it can be useful. This likely contributes to the more than four hours of time lost, on average per employee per week, resolving issues around missing data, duplicate data, or data that needs to be reformatted.

"We are not only in a period of exponential data growth, but also one in which data lies at the heart of the successful adoption of technologies such as AI, automation, and advanced analytics," says Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic. "This means that having an effective data management and warehousing strategy is business-critical."

ITDMs also indicate that, on average, 42 percent of their data management and warehousing processes that could be automated are currently being done manually. As a result of these issues, almost all respondents (93 percent) believe improvements are needed in how they collect, manage, store, and analyze data.

Stewart adds, "To get data warehousing right, organizations must break down data silos, retire legacy tools, automate manual processes, and accelerate the integration and movement of data across the enterprise. Only then can teams across the business truly harness the full power of data to drive better decisions, actions, and outcomes."

Image credit: Oleksiy Mark / Shutterstock