Get 'Cybersecurity Blue Team Toolkit' ($26.99 value) FREE for today only!

As reports of major data breaches fill the headlines, it has become impossible for any business, large or small, to ignore the importance of cybersecurity. Most books on the subject, however, are either too specialized for the non-technical professional or too general for positions in the IT trenches.

Thanks to author Nadean Tanner’s wide array of experience from teaching at a University to working for the Department of Defense, the Cybersecurity Blue Team Toolkit strikes the perfect balance of substantive and accessible, making it equally useful to those in IT or management positions across a variety of industries. This handy guide takes a simple and strategic look at best practices and tools available to both cybersecurity management and hands-on professionals, whether they be new to the field or looking to expand their expertise.

Highlights include:

Up-to-date and practical cybersecurity instruction, applicable to both management and technical positions

Straightforward explanations of the theory behind cybersecurity best practices

Designed to be an easily navigated tool for daily use

Includes training appendix on Linux, how to build a virtual lab and glossary of key terms

The Cybersecurity Blue Team Toolkit is an excellent resource for anyone working in digital policy as well as IT security professionals, technical analysts, program managers, and Chief Information and Technology Officers. This is one handbook that won’t gather dust on the virtual bookshelf, but remain a valuable reference at any career level, from student to executive.

Cybersecurity Blue Team Toolkit from Wiley usually retails for $26.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

