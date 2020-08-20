System76 Bonobo WS Linux laptop returns with Core i9 and GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Fans of computer maker and seller System76 will undoubtedly remember the Bonobo WS. This was a desktop-class laptop that provided insane power. Of course, calling it a "laptop" is only true in form factor -- it isn't likely that many will use the hulking beast on their laps. Instead, it is intended to make high performance portable -- and then be used on a desk or table.

Today, System76 brings the Bonobo WS Linux laptop back with very modern specifications. In fact, on the top-end, it can be configured with a 10th generation Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super. All of this power is cooled by an impressive number of heat-pipes and dual-fans.It is absolutely loaded with useful I/O, including ports on the rear. For an operating system, you can choose between Ubuntu and System76's own Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS. Best of all, it comes with Coreboot plus System76's own Open Firmware and Embedded Controller Firmware.

"The Bonobo WS comes equipped with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or the blazing fast i9 processors. When paired with the top end memory capacity of 128GB, the Bonobo WS can handle just about any task someone chooses to throw its way. In addition, the NVMe M.2 storage takes advantage of the PCI lanes, resulting in fast load times and a fluid OS experience. If there's a need for larger files, up to 3 separate drives totaling in 24TB in NVMe storage will handle the load," says System76.

The company also says, "On the GPU side, the Bonobo WS has the option of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 2070 Super, or the formidable 2080 Super. When paired with the CPU options, the Bonobo WS can process thousands of images in less time, saving hours of work and speeding up the completion time of any complex machine learning or animation project. Plus, when those images are viewed with the Bonobo WS's available 4k 17.3-inch matte display, it will be nothing but render rapture all day long."

System76 shares specifications below.

Operating System Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS (64-bit) or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (64-bit) Firmware System76 Open Firmware (coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps) System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware Processor 10th Gen Intel® Core i5-10600k: 4.10 up to 4.8 GHz - 12MB Cache - 6 Cores - 12 Threads 10th Gen Intel® Core i7-10700k: 3.8 up to 5.1 GHz - 16MB Cache - 8 Cores - 16 Threads 10th Gen Intel® Core i9-10900k: 3.7 up to 5.3 GHz - 20MB Cache - 10 Cores - 20 Threads Display 17.3” 144Hz Full HD (1920x1080) Matte Display 17.3” 4K UHD (3840x2160) Matte Display Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070 SUPER, or RTX 2080 SUPER Memory Up to 128 GB of 3200MHz quad-channel DDR4 Storage 4 x M.2 (2 x PCIe/SATA + 1 x PCIe + 1 x SATA), Up to 26 TB total Expansion 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 / Thunderbolt™ 3 Port (Type-C), 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), MicroSD Card Reader Input Multitouch Touchpad, N-Key Rollover RGB Per Key Illuminated Chiclet US QWERTY Keyboard Networking Gigabit Ethernet, Intel® Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 AX + Bluetooth Video Ports 1 x HDMI (w/HDCP), 2 x Mini DisplayPort (1.4), 1 x DisplayPort (1.4) over USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Audio Stereo Speakers + Subwoofer, 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Microphone / S/PDIF Optical Output), 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone) Camera 1.0M HD Video Camera (1280x720) Security Disabled ME, Kensington® Lock Battery Removable 8 cell Smart Lithium-Ion battery pack 97Wh Charger Dual Full Range 280W AC Adapter, AC-in 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC output 20V, 14A Dimensions (Height × Width × Depth): 1.71" x 15.71" x 12.56" (43.43 x 399.03 x 319.02 mm) Weight 8.38 lbs (3.80 kg) Base weight. Varies on configuration

As you can imagine, such a powerhouse will not come cheap. The System76 Bonobo WS starting price is $2,399, and no, that will not include the aforementioned 10th generation Intel Core i9 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super. For a configuration with those two options, you can expect to pay a lot more. Thankfully, System76 is currently running its "Launch into Learning " sale, so you will automatically get $100 off your purchase.

If you want to configure and buy your own System76 Bonobo WS, you can do that immediately here.