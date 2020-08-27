TEAMGROUP releases affordable MP33 PRO NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD

Solid state storage technology is constantly improving. The truth, however, is while PCIe Gen 4 SSDs are now available, they are total overkill for most consumers. Hell, most people would be more than fine with a meager SATA drive. With that said, the previous-generation PCIe Gen 3 SSDs are now very inexpensive (and quite fast) making them a smart buy whether you truly need the extra speed or not. In other words, a SATA SSD should probably be avoided nowadays unless your PC simply isn't compatible with anything else.

Today, TEAMGROUP releases its latest NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, and it is very affordable. Called "MP33 PRO," it isn't the fastest such drive, but it is certainly speedier than any SATA drive. While it lacks a fancy heatsink or flashy sticker, it will be offered in two PCB colors -- blue and black. While both colors are nice, the black is certainly the better looking of the two.

ALSO READ: Sabrent unveils record-breaking 8TB Rocket Q NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD

"MP33 PRO M.2 PCIe Solid State Drive adopts PCIe Gen3x4 high-speed interface and highly compatible M.2 2280 specification. The maximum read/write speed can reach 2,100/1,700MB/s, and the random read/write capacity of 4K IOPS 220,000 can greatly increase the efficiency of data processing," says TEAMGROUP.

ALSO READ: WD My Passport SSD is a fast, beautiful, and durable USB-C NVMe solid state drive

The company also says, "A large capacity of up to 2TB is released for professional users, which can meet the needs of creators and gamers who need large amounts of storage space for their material. And the built-in smart algorithm management mechanism can ensure operation efficiency, speed and data storage stability."

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

Model MP33 PRO M.2 PCIe SSD Interface PCIe 3.0 x4 with NVMe 1.3 Capacity 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Voltage DC +3.3V Operation Temperature 0˚C ~ 70˚C Storage Temperature -40˚C ~ 85˚C Terabyte Written 512GB / >400TB

1TB / >600TB

2TB / >1,000TB Performance Crystal Disk Mark:

Read/Write: up to 2,100/1,700 MB/s

IOPS:

Read/Write: 220K/200K IOPS Max Weight 6g Dimensions 80(L) x 22(W) x 3.8(H) mm Humidity RH 90% under 40°C (operational) Vibration 80Hz~2,000Hz/20G Shock 1,500G/0.5ms MTBF 2,000,000 hours Operating System Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista

Linux 2.6.33 or later Warranty 5-year limited warranty

The TEAMGROUP MP33 PRO NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD will be available in three capacities -- 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. They will sell for $59.99, $103.99, and $239.99 respectively. While the SSD is not yet available purchase, it should soon be available on Amazon here.