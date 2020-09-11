Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-and-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft released new Intel microcode updates this week to address certain flaws in Intel processors.

New Windows apps and games

ControlUWP

ControlUWP is a new desktop program for Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system to control various system settings from its interface.

The application combines links to internal Windows administrative interfaces with direct manipulation of Registry entries to make changes from within the application.

Usage is very simple: select one of the categories, e.g. Edge, Search, or Privacy, pick one of the available options, and hit the Apply button to apply the change on the system.

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter -- Windows 10 ($5.99)

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter, is the long awaited, DLC for the game that introduces new missions, bosses, weapons, artifacts and environments.

Since it is a DLC, it is required that you own Minecraft Dungeons.

Notable updates

Microsoft Edge 86 (currently in Beta) introduces interesting options such as a rollback option to restore the previous version of (the new) Edge, automatic profile switching on Windows 7 and 8.1 systems, or Secure DNS support.

Microsoft Whiteboard update introduces a new poll feature on Windows 10 and iOS.