ADATA unveils XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 gaming SSD

All solid state drives are fast -- when compared to mechanical hard drives. With that said, not all SSDs are created equally. SATA based SSDs are the slowest amongst them, with PCIe-based drives being the fastest. Of course, there are different generations of PCIe that have gotten continually faster. Currently, consumers have access to some computers and motherboards with PCIe Gen 4.0.

For those of you with PCIe Gen 4.0 systems, there is a new solid state drive from ADATA that you should definitely check out. Called "GAMMIX S50 Lite," the PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 SSD is being offered under the company's gamer/enthusiast "XPG" brand.

"Sporting a SMI SM2267 controller, the latest PCIe Gen4 interface, and compatible with NVMe 1.4, the S50 Lite can achieve sustained read and write performance of up to 3900/3200/MB/s, respectively. It also delivers random read and write performance of up to 490K/540K IOPS, giving users the advantage of expedited data transmissions for enhanced productivity and entertainment. In combination with Dynamic SLC Caching and Host Memory Buffer, the S50 Lite offers performance that is superior to that of SATA SSDs," says ADATA.

The company also says, "On top of its core performance characteristics, the S50 Lite supports LDPC error correcting code technology to detect and fix a more comprehensive range of data errors for more accurate data transfers and a higher Total Bytes Written (TBW) rating. In addition, with End-to-End (E2E) Data Protection, RAID Engine support, and AES 256-bit Encryption, the S50 Lite ensures data security and integrity. All of the components encased in the S50 Lite have passed meticulous screening, testing, and certification to provide a reliability product of the highest quality."

ADATA provides specifications below.

Capacity 1TB / 2TB Form Factor M.2 2280 NAND Flash 3D NAND Dimensions ( L x W x H ) 80 x 22 x 4.3mm / 3.15 x 0.87 x 0.17inch Weight 10g /3.5oz Interface PCIe Gen4x4 Sequential Read (Max) Up to 3900MB/s Sequential Write (Max) Up to 3200MB/s 4KB Random Read IOPS(Max) Up to 490K 4KB Random Write IOPS(Max) Up to 540K Operating temperature 0°C - 70°C Storage temperature -40°C - 85°C Shock resistance 1500G/0.5ms MTBF 2,000,000 hours Terabytes Written (TBW)(Max Capacity) 1480TB Warranty 5-year limited warranty

Unfortunately, the ADATA XPG GAMMIX S50 Lite PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 gaming SSD does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since ADATA has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. What we do know, however, is that it will be offered in two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB.