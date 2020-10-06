Logitech K845 is a no-nonsense backlit mechanical keyboard

Wired keyboards are better than wireless keyboards. Sure, cables can be unsightly and take away from the overall beauty of your desk, but bottom line, wired variants don't require charging -- a huge benefit. Not to mention, there is no risk of wireless interference causing lagging or disconnects. Ultimately, wired keyboards just end up being superior.

Today, Logitech unveils its latest wired keyboard. Called "K845," it comes with options for several types of switches, meaning all consumers should be able to find a model that meets their wants and/or needs. It is backlit, yes, but just with regular white light. There is no RGB, and for many people, that could be a plus. Despite tenkeyless keyboards gaining in popularity nowadays, the K845 has a number pad.

ALSO READ: Logitech releases MX Anywhere 3 wireless mouse for Windows and Mac

Advertisement

"The Logitech K845 embraces a modern design with an aluminum top case and floating keycaps. The full-size keyboard includes a number pad, and its optimized footprint lets it easily blend into any work station. The keyboard’s curved profile, slim front and angled keys work together to create a natural typing position for longer, more comfortable typing sessions," says Logitech.

ALSO READ: Shh! Logitech releases MK295 Silent Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The company also says, "Choose from five different switches on the K845, depending on your desired level of typing feedback, including red linear, blue clicky tactile, brown tactile as well as Cherry MX red and blue switches. You can also toggle between 5 illumination patterns for the backlit keys, to work or game in style -- even in the dark."

Logitech shares specifications below.

Height x Width x Depth: 127mm x 435mm x 6.5mm

Weight: 780g

Cable Length: 1.8m

Warranty: 1-Year Limited

The Logitech K845 looks to be a no-nonsense backlit mechanical keyboard that should work well for both gamers and typists alike. I love that there are so many switches from which to choose -- Logitech obviously understands that keyboards are not "one size fits all." Best of all, it is competitively priced starting at $59.99, and you can pre-order it here now.