Microsoft releases PowerToys 0.23.2 with bug fixes, and reveals details of next major version

Progress with Microsoft's PowerToys for Windows 10 continues, with the company pushing out version 0.23.2 of the utilities.

While this is -- as we were already expecting -- a release that focuses on improving stability and fixing bugs, Microsoft has also shed some light on the next major versions of PowerToys. But first, there is some slightly bad news.

See also:

Advertisement

The global video conferencing mute utility has been found to be slightly problematic because of a "last second bug". Unfortunately, this means that the release of PowerToys 0.24 has been pushed back by a week.

But there is also good news. PowerToys 0.23.2 fixes a number of issues that have bothered users, but Microsoft also has news about the next important build. The company says: "Our next major planned release is 0.25 at the end of October 2020".

As has been the case with previous releases, news of the availability of the latest update was shared on Twitter by Microsoft's Clint Rutkas:

Just released 0.23.2 of #powerToys. This fixes 7 bugs we deemed important to do an hotfix. https://t.co/v5wdy97xnC For those who are interested in Experimental VC Mute , we found a last second bug so 0.24 will be delayed for next week. — Clint Rutkas (@ClintRutkas) October 9, 2020

In the release notes for this build, Microsoft shares the following bug fix highlights:

6955 - KBM crash when remapping shortcut

6951 - KBM fix for Alt + ` with Japanese keyboards

6533 - PT Run Placeholder files (onedrive) breaks Win32 scan

7138 - PT Run Auto suggest not working

7116 - FZ Clone parent data

6967 - FZ forgets VD Layout

3536 - FZ + Chrome tab issue

You can find out more about the software and download PowerToys 0.23.2 here.