Bomaker Polaris is an ultra-short-throw 4K laser projector that promises top-notch picture quality at a (relatively) affordable price

Bomaker has announced that it will soon launch a 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector on Kickstarter, and early birds can grab a substantial discount on the device when it goes live for crowdfunding.

Bomaker, which manufactures sound bars as well as projectors, has revealed the specs of the Polaris 4K Laser TV, which the firm promises delivers much better results than rival projectors (DLP or laser).

This is due to the tri-color laser (and Ricoh lens) which produces a vivid 4K image, Bomaker observes, covering 107 percent of the BT.2020 (Rec. 2020) wide color gamut. The projector also supports HDR 10.

It’s rated at 2,500 ANSI lumens of brightness, with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, and in short this promises a seriously good quality picture -- and an image that performs well even in daylight, thanks to that brightness level (viewing in the day is traditionally a weakness of projectors, of course).

A further technological boon comes in the form of Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation or MEMC, which is frame interpolation tech that allows for better motion handling and a smoother image all-round (upscaling, say, 30 frames per second content to 120 fps).

As an ultra-short-throw projector, you can place the Bomaker Polaris right up close to the projector screen, and at just 28-inches away it can project a 200-inch image (at 10-inches away, you can still have a 100-inch image).

There’s a built-in safety measure for those -- such as children -- who might be sitting too close to that giant image, and the Polaris can detect the proximity of a person, and automatically reduce luminance if they are too close (within 1 meter), helping to ensure a more 'comfortable and healthy' viewing experience. The Polaris will also flash up an on-screen warning to let the person know that they should be keeping an appropriate viewing distance.

As we mentioned at the outset, the Bomaker Polaris 4K Laser TV will soon be available on Kickstarter where it’ll be priced at $2,299, with a super early bird discount reducing the price to $1,999 for the first 50 backers. Note that the recommended retail price is set at $2,899, so the early bird deal represents a 31 percent discount.

If you’re tempted by all this 4K projection goodness, you can head over here to register your interest in the Bomaker Polaris ahead of its launch on Kickstarter.