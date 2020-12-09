Brand new Kodi 19 'Matrix' available -- download it NOW!

The Kodi Foundation has been hard at work finishing up the next iteration of its hugely popular home theater software. Kodi 19 'Matrix' offers a number of big changes, including a switch to Python 3 for add-ons, improved music handling, an interface makeover, and PVR reminders.

Today, the team rolls out a new update and you won’t want to miss it.

Kodi 19.x 'Matrix' -- Beta 2 doesn’t introduce any new features as it’s mostly a bugfix release (which is what you’d expect -- and want -- from a second beta), but the developers state that the build should be pretty reliable now, meaning you can use it without fear of encountering any show-stopping bugs.

Kodi 19.x 'Matrix' -- Beta 2 can be downloaded from here. Android users should enroll in the Kodi Beta program and download updates directly from Google Play.

The full list of changes/fixes that have been made since Beta 1 can be viewed here.