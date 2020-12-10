Spammers get better at pretending to be banks

No Comments
password theft

As always, spammers and cybercriminals seek to take advantage of the peak online shopping season covering Black Friday and the Christmas holidays.

The Bitdefender Antispam Lab has identified a series of campaigns impersonating online banking and financial organizations. In October six in 10 emails (58.84 percent) relating to the banking industry were fraudulent.

And the spammers are getting better at making their messages look genuine. They're using real logos, specific layouts and even industry jargon. This makes it harder for recipients to notice the red flags that might indicate a message is fake, especially when accessing the message from a mobile device.

Advertisement

Spammers usually try to instill a sense of urgency by asking users to quickly either share personal or financial information, download a document or attachment, or click on links to resolve a security issue.

Bitdefender's Alina Bizga writes on the company's blog:

This past year has revealed that bad actors have honed their social engineering skills for maximum effect, tailoring their correspondence to fit every headline and the socio-economic environment shaped by the health crisis.

Every day, thousands of individuals fall for fraudulent emails from cybercriminals pretending to be a bank representative. On top of the financial loses that follow, users may also become victims of identity theft, and malware and ransomware infections that compromise their devices, privacy and well-being.

You can read more and see examples of some of the latest campaigns on the Bitdefender blog.

Image Credit: carlos_bcn / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Practical tips and advice for personal IoT security

Building an agile IT budget

Enterprises ramp up AI/ML spending despite deployment challenges

New platform helps protect IoT devices

Pandemic speeds up migration of infrastructure to the cloud

Spammers get better at pretending to be banks

DNS threats expected to surge over the holidays

Most Commented Stories

'Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid19 vaccine' for sale on the dark web

55 Comments

WinRAR 6.0 arrives with bug fixes and a host of new features

20 Comments

Apple AirPods Max are wireless headphones for rich people that don't value money

15 Comments

Watch 20 James Bond movies for FREE on YouTube [Update: You can watch 12 Bond movies free on Peacock too]

9 Comments

PNY launches 1TB PRO Elite SDXC flash memory card

8 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.