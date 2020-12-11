Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-and-sixteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Windows 10 version 1903 reached end of support this week.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps and games

InfinityBench

InfinityBench is a benchmarking app for Windows 10 to benchmark a system's CPU and GPU.

The default test runs for a few seconds only but options are available to run stress tests to see how the device does under load.

Relanota

Relanota is a note taking application with a tagging system to create related notes quickly. It is easy to use, supports markdown, a math mode, and the exporting of notes based on topic or tag.

Samsung Screen Recorder

Samsung Screen Recorder is a new official Windows 10 application by Samsung that is compatible with Microsoft's Xbox One console and Windows 10 build 17134.0 or later, according to the system requirements.

The application is limited to Samsung devices, a fact that is not revealed on the Microsoft Store page. If you try to run it on a non-Samsung device, you will get an error message and the application does not start.

You can record the screen using the app and use a basic set of tools to add content such as drawings to the recording.

Notable updates

Forza Street mobile game has been updated and introduces three Hot Wheels cars.

Microsoft has released a preview of PowerShell Crescendo, a framework designed to help develop PowerShell cmdlets for native commands that are platform-agnostic.

PowerToys 0.28 introduces the video conferencing mute feature.