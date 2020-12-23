System Mechanic 21 unveils major facelift alongside new network and process scanning tools

iolo Technologies has unveiled System Mechanic 21, a landmark new version of the venerable -- but still acclaimed -- system tune-up tool for Windows PCs. It’s a noteworthy release thanks to a major user interface update, but also boasts two new scanning tools, step-by-step guides and -- in the Pro release -- improved antivirus protection.

The new redesign is immediately apparent the first time the product is run, accompanied by a streamlined install process, clean and simplified dashboard, and pop-up guides that can steer users through their first run with major parts of the program.

As before, System Mechanic is split into four components: System Mechanic itself, the performance tune-up and problem-fixing section, plus Privacy Guardian, Byepass (password and credit card protection in supported browsers), and Malware Killer, a tool described as "the nuclear option to find and remove dangerous malware from already-infected computers".

System Mechanic itself ships with two brand new tools in this release -- both can be found under 'Toolbox > Speed Up'. The first, Network Scanner, scans all the devices on your network to identify those that may be causing congestion through excessive usage.

The tool can identify security risks and potential breaches, as well as more innocent offenders, by locating and listing potentially vulnerable devices.

The second tool -- a Process Scanner -- will help users identify resource-hogging tools and services, presenting users with a list highlighting the most draining processes and recommending which ones to cull.

System Mechanic Pro users also gain several enhancements to its built-in real-time antivirus protection component, System Shield. These include new AI-based threat detection using machine learning, plus macro variant and packed executables detection tools, along with improved virus definitions.

System Mechanic 21 and System Mechanic 21 Pro are both available now as a free trial download (email address required to activate) for PCs running Windows 7 or later. They’d normally cost $49.95 and $69.95 respectively, but we’ve got some late Christmas cheer to share with you with two huge offers.

The Downloadcrew Software Store is currently offering a one-year subscription -- which covers all the PCs in your household -- to System Mechanic 21 Standard for a mere $16.95, a saving of 66 percent on the MSRP. Want coverage for longer? A two-year 'Whole Home' license can be yours for just $26.95.

Alternatively, pay just $26.95 for a one-year subscription to System Mechanic 21 Pro, saving you 61 percent on the MSRP. Again, it covers all the PCs in your home.