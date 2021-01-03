Microsoft releases the first PowerToys of 2021

Just days ago, Microsoft pushed out PowerToys v0.29 as the last release of 2020 -- now it's time for the first release of 2021.

Skipping over versions 0.29.1 and 0.29.2, the company has unleashed PowerToys v0.29.3. So, what is there to look forward to in this first release of the new year?

Advertisement

See also:

Coming so soon after the latest release, and bearing in mind it is just a 0.0.x update, it is perhaps not surprising that this is not a major release, but just a bug fixer. Microsoft says that, based on feedback, it thought it was important to address two specific issues.

PowerToys v0.29.3 includes the following fixes:

#8808 - FancyZone zones would occasionally not appear. This was caused by two uninitialized variables. During testing, there was a race condition so we missed it. Our push on adding in additional code analysis tools will hopefully catch these types of bugs.

#8787 - PowerRename would throw regex errors when it shouldn't. We removed the error dialog for now and will add in a more targeted error catching block at a later time.

You can download the latest version of PowerToys here.