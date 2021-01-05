Get 'Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

It's no secret that there is a huge talent gap in the cybersecurity industry. Everyone is talking about it including the prestigious Forbes Magazine, Tech Republic, CSO Online, DarkReading, and SC Magazine, among many others. Additionally, Fortune CEO's like Satya Nadella, McAfee's CEO Chris Young, Cisco's CIO Colin Seward along with organizations like ISSA, research firms like Gartner too shine light on it from time to time.

Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide puts together all the possible information with regards to cybersecurity; such as why you should choose it, the need for it, and how can you be part of it and fill the cybersecurity talent gap bit by bit.

Starting with the essential understanding of security and its needs, the book moves to security domain changes and how artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping to secure systems. Later, it walks you through all the skills and tools that everyone who wants to work as security personal need to be aware of. Then, this book will teach readers how to think like an attacker and explore some advanced security methodologies. Lastly, it will deep dive into how to build practice labs, explore real-world use cases and get acquainted with various cybersecurity certifications.

Advertisement

By the end of this book, readers will be well-versed with the security domain and will be capable of making the right choices in the cybersecurity field.

Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide from Packt usually retails for $23.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 19, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

New version of Windows 95 runs on Windows, macOS and Linux, with dedicated builds for ARM-based systems

Exium launches secure 5G network as a service

A CEO's view of 2021

Microsoft has a big Windows 10 redesign planned

Silicon Power launches a trio of USB-C OTG flash drives

Microsoft releases the first PowerToys of 2021

Most Commented Stories

Debian-based deepin Linux 20.1 is here and you should switch from Windows 10 now!

107 Comments

Quick! Upgrade to Windows 10 for free in 2021

73 Comments

Forget boring Windows 10, it's Windows Vista: Remastered Edition we want!

40 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 'Ulyssa' gets pushed to 2021 as many bugs still plague it

9 Comments

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.29 as the last build of 2020

3 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.