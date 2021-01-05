Get 'Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

It's no secret that there is a huge talent gap in the cybersecurity industry. Everyone is talking about it including the prestigious Forbes Magazine, Tech Republic, CSO Online, DarkReading, and SC Magazine, among many others. Additionally, Fortune CEO's like Satya Nadella, McAfee's CEO Chris Young, Cisco's CIO Colin Seward along with organizations like ISSA, research firms like Gartner too shine light on it from time to time.

Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide puts together all the possible information with regards to cybersecurity; such as why you should choose it, the need for it, and how can you be part of it and fill the cybersecurity talent gap bit by bit.

Starting with the essential understanding of security and its needs, the book moves to security domain changes and how artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping to secure systems. Later, it walks you through all the skills and tools that everyone who wants to work as security personal need to be aware of. Then, this book will teach readers how to think like an attacker and explore some advanced security methodologies. Lastly, it will deep dive into how to build practice labs, explore real-world use cases and get acquainted with various cybersecurity certifications.

By the end of this book, readers will be well-versed with the security domain and will be capable of making the right choices in the cybersecurity field.

Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide from Packt usually retails for $23.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 19, so act fast.