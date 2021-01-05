Microsoft has a big Windows 10 redesign planned

Windows 10 has been with us for quite some time now, and while Microsoft has introduced various visual tweaks over the years, there has been nothing dramatic. But this could be about to change.

Rumors have been circulating about a planned visual refresh to the operating system which has the codename Sun Valley. Now Microsoft is planning to introduce a "sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences" over the coming months.

Sun Valley -- which is expected to see the light of day in the second half of 2021 -- will bring major changes to not only the Start menu, but also the taskbar, the Action Center, and apps themselves. More confirmation of Microsoft's big plans for Windows 10 came after Windows Latest spotted a job listing advertising for a senior software engineer.

The job listing (which has since been updated) originally appeared online in October. In the ad, Microsoft advised would-be candidates that:

On this team, you'll work with our key platform, Surface, and OEM partners to orchestrate and deliver a sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences to signal to our customers that Windows is BACK and ensure that Windows is considered the best user OS experience for customers.

Interestingly, if you visit the job listing now, you will see that it has been edited to be rather less revealing about what the role will entail. Now, references to the "sweeping visual rejuvenation" have been removed. We will just have to wait until later on in the year to see what Microsoft delivers.

