Microsoft has a big Windows 10 redesign planned

No Comments
Microsoft headquarters

Windows 10 has been with us for quite some time now, and while Microsoft has introduced various visual tweaks over the years, there has been nothing dramatic. But this could be about to change.

Rumors have been circulating about a planned visual refresh to the operating system which has the codename Sun Valley. Now Microsoft is planning to introduce a "sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences" over the coming months.

See also:

Advertisement

Sun Valley -- which is expected to see the light of day in the second half of 2021 -- will bring major changes to not only the Start menu, but also the taskbar, the Action Center, and apps themselves. More confirmation of Microsoft's big plans for Windows 10 came after Windows Latest spotted a job listing advertising for a senior software engineer.

The job listing (which has since been updated) originally appeared online in October. In the ad, Microsoft advised would-be candidates that:

On this team, you'll work with our key platform, Surface, and OEM partners to orchestrate and deliver a sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences to signal to our customers that Windows is BACK and ensure that Windows is considered the best user OS experience for customers.

Interestingly, if you visit the job listing now, you will see that it has been edited to be rather less revealing about what the role will entail. Now, references to the "sweeping visual rejuvenation" have been removed. We will just have to wait until later on in the year to see what Microsoft delivers.

Image credit: JeanLucIchard / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft has a big Windows 10 redesign planned

Silicon Power launches a trio of USB-C OTG flash drives

Microsoft releases the first PowerToys of 2021

Quick! Upgrade to Windows 10 for free in 2021

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 'Ulyssa' gets pushed to 2021 as many bugs still plague it

Debian-based deepin Linux 20.1 is here and you should switch from Windows 10 now!

Most Commented Stories

Debian-based deepin Linux 20.1 is here and you should switch from Windows 10 now!

106 Comments

Quick! Upgrade to Windows 10 for free in 2021

71 Comments

Forget boring Windows 10, it's Windows Vista: Remastered Edition we want!

40 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 'Ulyssa' gets pushed to 2021 as many bugs still plague it

9 Comments

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.29 as the last build of 2020

3 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.